I love you, some are hoping to see us divorce, but they are not God - Hopeson Adorye to Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Hopeson Adorye, has declared his unflagging love for his wife.



The politician and former Member of Parliament for the Kpone Katamansu constituency, did so on Facebook, as he marked the birth anniversary of his wife and singer-songwriter Empress Gifty.



The social media message, posted on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, seemed to also address rumours that the couple were considering divorce.



In Akan Twi, Mr Adorye praised his wife, a Gospel star, as "the best woman". He dared anyone to attempt taking her from him if they thought her theirs, also.



“The woman I cherished over everybody on this planet earth.



"I appreciate you, I trust you, and above all, I love you.



"Some are hoping to see us divorce, but they are not God because they can't decide our destiny.



"Obaa papabi, I love you, wai," he emphasised.



Concluding he wished: "Happy Happy birthday. Enjoy your day to the fullest," adding, strongly: "S3 3y3 wo de3 a, befa ko."



In a 2022 Facebook Live broadcast, Empress Gifty revealed she met her husband at a funeral in Osino, Eastern Region. A month later, they were married. Their private marriage ceremony took place in Tema, Greater Accra Region, on Friday, December 28, 2018.



The five-year union is each spouse's second marriage. In 2017, Hopeson became a widower and Gifty, a divorcee.