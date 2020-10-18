Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

I love to show off because I have suffered – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

It was dubbed 'Shattabration' as the king of African Dancehall, Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday on Saturday, October 17, 2020.



A dinner party was held in honour of Shatta Wale at his plush East Legon mansion.



The dinner party had a lot of celebrities in attendance with a lot of fun and merrymaking on the night.



When the birthday man, Shatta had his chance to speak on the night, he revealed that the reason why he always likes to show off is that he has really suffered in life to get to the destination he envisaged hence his quest to always make people aware of what he has.



