I love my restaurant more than Showbiz – Maame Esi Forson

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Popular award-winning comedienne, Maame Esi Forson has intimated that she loves her restaurant business more than she loves Showbiz.



Interviewed by Nana Quasi-Wusu on YFM Takoradi’s DrYve of your LYfe, she explained that being in the Showbiz industry as a comedienne and actress is fetching her a few coins, however, that money is not enough for her and not as much as she makes from running her restaurant.



Maame Esi added that she knows her job in Showbiz will start to pay well at some point but as at now, her restaurant is her bigger source of income and that is where she gets money from to invest in her movies and skits production.



“This is why I’m saying I love my restaurant more. I know the Showbiz part will pay off but not now because we’re now building. Everything has its beginning so I know in some time to come, the Showbiz will fetch me more money.



Asked how she is able to make money from her skits, she mentioned that she has exceeded the number of subscribers and number of views needed on her YouTube account to be able to monetize it, hence the needful has been done and she makes some income from the skits when uploaded.



Maame Esi Forson is a Ghanaian actress and executive producer for Naak-Choice Exclusive Media, the makers of “Boafo ne Hwan”, a new Kumawood blockbuster in which she plays the lead character as Maame Esi. Maame Esi is also known for her funny skits and for playing lead role in the ‘My Classmates’ TV series.