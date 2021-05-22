I love beautiful ladies - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Sensational highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena born George Kwabena Adu has disclosed his fondness for beautiful women.



According to him, he is drawn to women who are beautiful.



“I am one person who loves beautiful ladies. If you are not beautiful stay out of my way. I am a nice guy so I go for beautiful ladies,” he told Kofi TV.



This comment came after a viewer described him as gay and in his defence, Kwabena Kwabena asked the individual to bring his girlfriend if she is beautiful and see if she will come back to him after spending three days with him (Kwabena Kwabena).



On claims that he’s gay because of his change in fashion sense, Kwabena Kwabena indicated that his new style is just for him to feel happy for himself indicating that “for the records I’m straight.”



He, however, indicated that he is against violence meted out to LGBTQI+ members in society because they are humans and the fact that people have problems with their sexuality should never warrant their beatings.