You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 22Article 1267876

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

I love beautiful ladies - Kwabena Kwabena

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwabena Kwabena, musician Kwabena Kwabena, musician

Sensational highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena born George Kwabena Adu has disclosed his fondness for beautiful women.

According to him, he is drawn to women who are beautiful.

“I am one person who loves beautiful ladies. If you are not beautiful stay out of my way. I am a nice guy so I go for beautiful ladies,” he told Kofi TV.

This comment came after a viewer described him as gay and in his defence, Kwabena Kwabena asked the individual to bring his girlfriend if she is beautiful and see if she will come back to him after spending three days with him (Kwabena Kwabena).

On claims that he’s gay because of his change in fashion sense, Kwabena Kwabena indicated that his new style is just for him to feel happy for himself indicating that “for the records I’m straight.”

He, however, indicated that he is against violence meted out to LGBTQI+ members in society because they are humans and the fact that people have problems with their sexuality should never warrant their beatings.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has once again rejected an honorary degree from a university

Kweku Baako rejects honorary doctorate degree from UPSA

Sports

Asante Kotoko SC

LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA

Business

Nelson Boateng uses recycled plastic to make cheaper building blocks

BizTech: How a Ghanaian is building affordable homes with plastic waste

Africa

Man holds placard reading

Senegal: Protesters in Dakar express solidarity with Palestinians

Opinions

According to the author, many chiefs are behind the illegal mining and the sale of lands buyers

The Ghana Criminal Law needs an amendment to jail chiefs engaged in criminal activities