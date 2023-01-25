I love Yvonne Nelson because she's my type of girl - Archipalago confesses

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Musician and social media commentator, Archipalago has confessed his love for actress Yvonne Nelson who has been open about her relationship status.



The award-winning actress has hammered on several occasions that she is in no rush to find a husband.



"My DOP keeps asking me why I’m not in a relationship. It bothers him," she tweeted on January 24.



According to Achipalago, he will never miss the opportunity to kiss the famous Ghanaian filmmaker or have her in his bed.



In his latest revelation, he openly proposed marriage to Yvonne and detailed what makes her stand out from other celebrities.



"I wish Yvonne could avail herself for us to marry. I am in love with her. All jokes aside, Yvonne is my type of girl. The only issue is that am yet to see her in my dreams. If not I would have persuaded her.



"Among all the celebrities in Ghana, it is Yvonne I desire. I love her more than food. The video that captured us hanging has garnered over 3 million views on Facebook...we have a great vibe and I could have kissed her if I had the chance," said Archipalago in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on January 24, 2023.



The social media commentator who has featured in one of Yvonne's produced movies however pleaded with the actress not to take his confession in the bad light.



According to him, it was done out of love which he has bottled all these years.



"Yvonne, don't be offended, I love you. I wish I had her in my bed," he added.







My DOP keeps asking me why I’m not in a relationship. It bothers him. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) January 24, 2023

