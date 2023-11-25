I love Sarkodie's rap because you can hear what he is saying - Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has expressed admiration for multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie, particularly commending his ability to articulate his lyrics clearly.



According to Piesie Esther, this aspect of Sarkodie's rap style has contributed to her appreciation of his music.



Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on November 24, 2023, she stated, "Sark, the way he raps, what makes me love his rap is that you can hear what he is saying …recently the one that he did with my man (Black Sherif). I don't normally listen to those songs but when they are playing, I obviously listen to them."



The gospel artist specifically pointed out a recent collaboration between Sarkodie and Black Sherif (Countryside), expressing that even though she may not typically gravitate towards such music, she finds herself enjoying when their songs are playing.



The award-winning gospel musician further revealed her desire to collaborate with Sarkodie in the near future.





