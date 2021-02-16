Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GH Base

I love Kwame Eugene’s performance– KK Fosu

Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene

KK Fosu, a legendary Ghanaian highlife musician has acknowledged Kuami Eugene for his exceptional performance in the music industry.



Speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Dr. Cann, he said, “Tell me which artiste did better than Kuami Eugene last year. Apart from his hit single Open Gate that was all over the place, any song he jumped on was a hit. He featured on Keche’s No Dulling, Sarkodie’s Happy Day, Dead Peepol’s Otan Hunu among others and they were all hits.”



“Even this year he has been featured on Okyeame Kwame’s Yeeko which is doing fantastic. Let’s be frank with ourselves, he has to win any award he is on this year because his performance last year was great,” he continued.



“I am a Highlife artiste so when I see a young guy doing the same genre I root for that person hence my love for Kuami Eugene,” the legend explained.



“Last year when he won the Artiste of the Year I was very happy and I know this year too he will pick it because he deserves it. Normally when musicians pick Artiste of the Year they turn to be a bit slow the following year but Kuami proved me wrong,” KK Fosu further added.