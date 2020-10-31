Entertainment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

I love Joe Mettle and Kofi Sarpong - Female musician

Gospel musicians Joe Mettle and Kofi Sarpong

Italian based Ghanaian musician, Akua Emelia has stated that she has no friends in the Ghanaian music scene.



According to her, she has spoken to a few of them and struck acquaintances with some of the local celebrities after arriving in the country but has not made friends yet.



However, she says she loves musicians Joe Mettle and Kofi Sarpong. “I have no friends in the Ghanaian music scene. But I love Joe Mettle and Kofi Sarpong because of the support they have given me”.



In an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive, the established artiste in Italy noted that, the two encouraged her to start doing music in Ghana and are responsible for her current height.



She told Ghanaians to expect more music and progress from her as she has taken the advice of Joe Mettle and Kofi Sarpong. “Expect more money for the work of God and more prayers. If you don’t add prayer, nothing will work”, she told listeners.



When asked if she had ventured into music to make money, she answered in the negative and added, “If I wanted to make money, I would’ve stayed in Europe and made about 3000-5000 euros per month. Moreover, the music has cost me more money than I have even made from it”.



Akua Emelia’s decison to propagate the word of God stems from her love and the mighty things the Lord has done in her life.





