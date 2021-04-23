I love Daasebre’s music - Swiss Ambassador’s adulation for Highlife Music

Entertainment of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder has confessed his admiration for Ghanaian Highlife music, citing Highlife greats like Daasebre Ahoufe Dwamena as one of his favourites of the genre.



Ambassador Stalder disclosed to TV3 that Daasebre’s “Calling” is his favourite music, delivering his rendition of the song in the Swiss language that he denoted smoothly as: “the first line is hwana bra beiner, which means, rich parents’ beautiful child or daughter”. He tried his singing skills on the “calling” song to an ovation.



He confessed how he came into contact with the genre and how he fell in love with Daasebre. “I love music, it’s a discovery for me, African music like Highlife music, Ghanaian Highlife music definitely, has its brand and its reputation way beyond the Ghanaian borders and I’m learning every day.”



“I like Daasebre, I came across him when I had dinner with my family, so I took out my mobile phone, I tracked him and the next thing I know, for two hours I was going through all his songs,” he said with a smile.

He said, “Highlife music concerts in Ghana never come without dancing. It is always a feast not only for the ears but for the eyes. You see so many happy people dancing, having a good time, so I love Highlife music in general but particularly in Ghana.”



The Head of Mission also disclosed that for his culinary taste, “I will check out for the Red Red, the Fufu and the Banku” as his favourites.