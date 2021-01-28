Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

I lost something important – Xandy Kamel opens up on how she felt after miscarriage

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel has opened up on how she felt following a miscarriage.



During an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s ‘Entertainment GH’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Xandy stated that she lost something very important.



When the interviewer asked if that hit her so hard, she queried, “Who would lose something so important, something that means a lot to him/her and it won’t be painful to him/her?”



“Even as a man, if it happens to your wife, you will feel it,” she added.



The outspoken actress admitted that the sad development led to her life-threatening post on social media some time ago.



She candidly stated she was depressed at that time.



Xandy Kamel further stated that it is difficult to control yourself when you are in that situation.



She tagged depression as a disease— adding that you need someone around you when you get depressed because you will only think about negative things and death.



