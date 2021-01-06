Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

I lost many friends, endured body-shaming trolls because of our relationship – Patapaa's wife

Patapaa's newly-wedded wife, Liha Miller, has revealed that due to her romantic relationship with the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, she lost many friends.



The Germany-based Turkish lady recounted how her friends sought to tarnish her image and passed distasteful comments about her partner all because she fell in love with the Ghanaian musician.





Speaking in an exclusive interview on OkayFM on Monday, 4 January 2021, Mrs. Amoah, who revealed that she was a Muslim, told Abeiku Santana that the negativity that surrounded her relationship with the Ghanaian music star made her sad.





She narrated some wild allegations of promiscuity leveled against her as well as a plethora of body-shaming and demeaning trolls targeted at her on social media.



As a result, she had to cut off ties with some of her ‘friends’ who were propagating such messages.



“I've lost a lot of friends because of this relationship. I selected them for myself because I couldn't hear this negativity anymore,” she said.



The professional nurse, who was in the company of her husband, had been in the relationship for two years before getting married recently in a beautiful traditional ceremony on Saturday, 2 January 2021.



The event, which took place at Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana, was followed by a white wedding

