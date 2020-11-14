Entertainment of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: My News GH

I lost huge deals for openly supporting NDC in 2016 – Dumelo laments

John Dumelo, is NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon

Actor John Dumelo has defended claims by former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama that engaging celebrities for political campaigns can destroy their careers.



According to him, in 2017 after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over the governance of the country, he lost a number of endorsement deals just because he endorsed the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.



“I lost some endorsement deals in 2017 after the NPP government took over from the NDC. Not just me but some colleagues of mine. I received calls telling me that my deals with the companies were canceled.”



He advised that until Ghana’s democracy grows, he will not encourage celebrity endorsement of political parties unless.



He, however, indicated that some of his colleague celebrities are on his campaign team but they prefer to join the door-to-door campaign rather than make it public.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.