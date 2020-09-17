Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: yfmghana.com

‘I looked forward to praying on the Sarbah field at Legon’ – CEO Hollard Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s ‘dopest’ insurance brand, Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu has indicated that one of her most anticipated moments as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon was her time with God on the Sarbah Hall field.



The devoted Christian who did not know prayers on the field had been banned told Rev Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s YLeaderboard Series “On campus I was involved in many Christian fellowships and I held leadership positions in the various ones I belonged to. I always looked forward to those times of prayer on the Sarbah field.”



Advocating for the lifting of the ban on prayers at the Sarbah Hall field, she stated, “Those times were invaluable and they have to relook at it. You can’t take God out of your life and do well.”



The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, banned religious activities at the Sarbah Field, and was at the heart of criticisms from students, alumni, amongst others.



Prof. Aryeetey has said his decision was for the greater good of the university. “I was amazed at how every evening a large number of students congregated on the Sarbah field to supposedly be praying and they will go on and on past midnight; you had the guest centre right across the field and the guests couldn’t sleep. If you walked around there, it was like bees humming. Imagine you are lying in your bed and bees humming behind your room all night in the name of praying”.



He noted that as Christians, there was a need to set a good example rather than “oppress” people with religion.



“I am a Christian and I pray but when my prayer is disturbing my neighbour, I don’t expect God to be happy with me because I am denying somebody sleep in the name of prayer. We should not use our Christianity to inconvenience other people. I thought as a university we should set a good example, showing people in general that we don’t use religion to oppress people”, he added.

