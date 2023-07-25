I'll venture into marijuana farming if I get the license and money - Yaw Tog

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has hinted that he intends to venture into marijuana farming if he secures the means.



In an interview with BrytFM, the young rapper disclosed that he would be interested in starting a marijuana farm if he gets the money and license to operate since it has now been approved for commercial and medicinal purposes.



“Of course, if I get the money and I feel like I need to do it I will; It is business. If I get the money I go take my license and then I go into it,” he stated.



According to the “Sore” Hitmaker, people have diverse perceptions about Marijuana, adding, that the plant is not entirely bad, depending on how one uses it.



Yaw Tog added that he will like to own a marijuana farm and also deal in its exportation as means of curbing the unemployment rate in the country.



His comment comes after the Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, bringing significant changes to the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.



With the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, the Ministry of Interior will now have the responsibility of issuing licenses for cannabis cultivation, facilitating the growth of this industry and opening avenues for further exploration of its potential.



