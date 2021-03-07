Entertainment of Sunday, 7 March 2021

I’ll support the music industry with locally designed diamond jewellery - Goldridge Ghana C.E.O

CEO of Goldridge Ghana Limited, Dr. Sledge Duodu, has stated that his company has the creative industry at heart and as such will support it in any way it can.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he revealed that Goldridge has plans of investing in their craft, however not as management.



"If any artiste comes to me for help that will help grow their brand, I will do it. I've ordered cast and mint equipment that is used to design jewellery. Since our artists love jewellery, we will design them locally and cut a deal with them so they pay in instalment,” Dr. Duodu said.



He added that Goldridge is looking at building the largest jewellery showroom in Africa.



According to him, Goldridge produced 1.2 tonnes of gold in 2020 which is about 60 million dollars and also hopes to formalize the operations of small miners in Ghana.



