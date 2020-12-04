Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

I’ll stop acting if Actors Guild doesn't take action on Ayorkor Botchwey's comments – Christiana Awuni

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, has reacted to comments by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, that parliament is not a place for people in the creative industry.



The minister on a political campaign platform while addressing Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents said “parliament is a very serious business” and “a serious place” and so, they must reject actor-turned-politician John Dumelo who is contesting Lydia Alhassan, the incumbent MP.



“The place is not for those who think they can heal the sick. No! No! No! No! No! Do not let that happen. It is a serious place,” the MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom said, adding: “If you mistakenly vote for John Dumelo instead of Lydia Alhassan, you’ll always be watching movies at the movie theatre,” Christiana Awuni stated.



The Kumawood actress noted that she expects the Actors Guild, which is an organisation that seeks the welfare of actors, to stand up and take action against the minister for her unfortunate comments.



She added that they must force the minister to retract and apologise, failure to do so, she will be forced to stop acting.



“If Actors Guild does not fight this issue, if they don’t write a letter asking the woman to retract and apologise for those comments she didn’t think about before she made, if they allow this woman to go scot-free, in fact, I will stop acting; I will not join the Guild anymore because it would mean that indeed acting is useless…” She angrily said on the show.



