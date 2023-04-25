I'll still make money on TikTok if the devil decides to take over my church - Nana Agradaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Mama Pat has announced to her congregation of plans to migrate to TikTok and YouTube to earn money in the case where her church collapses.



The leader of the Heaven Way International Ministry is not afraid of the devil taking over her congregation as she has more profitable backing through her social media following.



The 'preacher' with over 127,000 TikTok followers has given a fair idea of the amount of money she makes per live section.



She explained how a single TikTok live can fetch her close to 2,000 dollars. For this, she is not scared of losing out on church proceeds.



She made this known in one of her viral sermons. Mama Pat said: "I don't mind if the devil decides today to take over my church. I will move straight to TikTok in the morning, and YouTube in the evening. I can make over 2,000 dollars in a day from my social media activities. I can't even make half of that money when I come to preach at church."



On her account, she can not wait to have her fair share of the money that politicians donate to churches and powerful preachers.



"Don't even provoke me. Now I am targeting money from the NPP and the NDC. Who is bringing the big cash? I tell you this, I will have my share of the president's money. I am the nation's speaker. I am the nation's voice," she bragged.







