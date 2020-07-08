Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

I'll still choose you if I'm presented with billion choices - NAM1 celebrates wife

Today is the birthday of Nana Appiah Mensah’s wife and he is killing her softly with a sweet romantic message.



The Ghanaian millionaire in celebrating the mother of his children posted a photo of her and wrote “Happy birthday my love, you’re true love, faithfulness & loyalty personified. your ability to blossom and inspire under sunlight (distress) is simply mind-boggling”.



As if that is enough to further seize his wife’s heart forever, he continued that “there’s indeed power behind every name, I love you, Rozy. IF I’m presented with billion choices to select, nominate or elect a life-mate, I would choose you again and again”.



He concluded his birthday message to his wife saying that “Our best days lie right behind this faint mirage. God bless you, babe”. The Menzgold Boss and his wife, Rose Appiah Mensah, are parents of a son.





