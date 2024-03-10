I’ll rather we focus on fighting corruption than LGBT+ – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, is of the view that politicians should rather focus their energies on the fight against corruption instead of the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.



He argues that if a lot of energy is invested in fighting corruption, Ghana will be self-sufficient and will see the needed development.



The rapper made this known while speaking on Accra-based United Television (UTV).



“If I were in charge, I would rather focus on corruption, I would rather focus on educational reforms. The Whiteman wants to introduce something, but we don’t like it. They are the same people who introduced STEM. STEM is what has brought us here. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This is what has brought us here today. So, if you don’t go to school to become a doctor, lawyer, or scientist, your parents feel you’re aimless, but that is not the case in Western countries.



"They have STEM, where they take the arts seriously. We don’t take the arts seriously, which is why we are not creative. The white man has ensured this. For me, LGBT+ is not my problem. My problem is the BJ in there. If I say I’m a member, they may come and arrest me. Between corruption and LGBT+, which one is very pressing?” he questioned.



The Anti-LGBT+ Bill, which was passed on February 28, 2024, is awaiting presidential assent although President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo has indicated that he would wait until a citizen case at the Supreme Court on the bill is finalised.