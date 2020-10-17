Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

I’ll personally sue FDA and Gaming Commission if they lift ban on celebrities endorsement - Radio Presenter

Ghanaian radio presenter, Kwame OB Nartey

A Ghanaian radio presenter, Kwame OB Nartey has threatened to sue the Gaming Commission and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



His threat was on the heels of celebrities in the country mounting pressure on these institutions to rescind their decision on their recent directives.



Some months ago, the FDA barred celebrities from advertising for alcoholic companies.



A couple of days passed, the Gaming Commission also issued a new directive which frowns on betting operators using celebrities or public figures to entice others to gamble.



Following the outcry from these celebrities, Kwame OB Narty, who plies his trade with Vision 1 FM, has urged authorities not to succumb to any pressure.



According to him, the country is struggling to control certain ill-mannered behaviours from the youth, so the directive was a good step in the right direction.



He wrote in a post Zionfelix.net sighted on Facebook: “I will personally sue the Gaming Commission and FDA if they rescind their decision on banning Celebrities from endorsing Betting ventures and Alcoholic brands.



“We’re already fighting and struggling with sexual immorality, this won’t add up to the battle. Ghana has a culture and heritage built on moral principles. We all loosing the youth of this nation. Arise Ghana youth for your country!!!!! #SayNo2BETnAlcoholEndorsement.”

