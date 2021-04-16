'I'll pass this test; I’m strong' – Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Actress and socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has expressed optimism that she will snap out of her current situation unscathed.



An Accra Circuit Court sentenced the social media sensation to a 90-day jail term for the publication of a nude picture with her son.



She posted the picture on Instagram in June last year on the occasion of the boy’s seventh birthday.



Poloo appeared in court on Wednesday, 14 April 2021.



She pleaded guilty to all three charges leveled against her.



The ‘Sexy Poloo’ singer was slapped with “publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being”.



She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said the sentence must run concurrently.



This implies that she will only serve a 90-day jail term.



But she posted an Instagram video after the sentencing, to seek prayers and the support of her fans and followers while serving the jail term.



She said: “You know your girl is strong”.



“Sometimes in life, you have to pass through some things to make you strong, to get you somewhere”.



“I know it is a test I have to go through.”



Akuapem Poloo, also expressed gratitude to all the celebrities who supported her through the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media.



