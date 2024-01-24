'I'll one day be remembered for my contributions towards music' - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, has insisted that he would one day be remembered for his exploits in the music scene.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast Property FM, the veteran rapper said he’s very proud of his contributions towards the Africa and Ghana music industry.



He said, although he has contributed more than just music, it appears that's what is perceived as his hallmark.



“As for me whatever I do, the main thing that would be used to remember me is music but I’m a little bit more than music,” he stated.



He listed his advocacy for made in Ghana goods, particularly the local food as one of the many things he is proud of.



“I have made prolific Pan-African moves so I’m very proud of my contributions to Africa and Ghana and aside from music even the food," he added.