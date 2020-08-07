Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I'll not perform any of my old songs for even $2million - Kesse

Michael Kesse Frimpong, Ghanaian highlife singer turned gospel musician

Ghanaian highlife turned gospel musician Michael Kesse Frimpong, known by most as Kesse has disclosed that nothing can draw him back to his old ways.



According to the musician, he will never perform any of his old highlife songs for anything in this world. “Even if I am offered 2 million dollars to play any of my old songs, I’ll not do it. I may refer to them in my ministry but I’ll neither sing them out loud or perform them for money and for crowds.”



He made this disclosure in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s ‘DJ Advicer’ on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



Kesse revealed that he has been getting so many enticing offers after he decided to forgo secular music and give his all to Christ.



“When I started doing gospel music, I got invitations for performances. I was even called for a Europe tour in 2018 but I told the guy I was into full time ministry.”



On his account, he was nearly enticed by the offer because it had A list European artistes on there and promised a big pay day but he stood his ground by the grace of God.



The musician recounted how several other opportunities knocked at his door. And how a record label promised him a car and other goodies if he decided to go back to his old ways.



He reiterated that he will never go back to doing his old highlife songs saying, “This is where I was supposed to be and I am excited I left the secular space.”



Kesse is currently out with a new single titled ‘Oluwadara’ which is Yoruba for ‘God has been good’.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.