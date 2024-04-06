I'll never be nominated for the Ghana Music Awards because of Nacee - Broda Sammy

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Broda Sammy, strongly believes that he will never get nominated for the Ghana Music Awards, due to his rivalry with his colleague, Nana Osei popularly known as Nacee.



According to him, Nacee is one of the board members of the Award’s scheme, and as such his presence will influence his chances at getting a nomination or even winning.



In an interview with Seancity TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Broda Sammy said,



“I know I will never win an accolade at the Ghana Music Awards unless Nacee dies. I am saying this because he is on the board; if your song is not affiliated with him, you will never get a nomination. I don’t have a problem with him but it’s the truth. He is my son when it comes to music.”



Meanwhile, some artistes who failed to get nominations in the 2024 TGMA event have criticized the outfit and questioned the measures they put in place to nominate musicians.



The moment Broda Sammy snubbed Nacee at an event



Earlier, after Broda Sammy took to social media to narrate an instance when Nacee refused to post his version of the 'Aseda' challenge online, he was spotted sitting while everyone else stood and enjoyed Nacee’s performance at an event.



In a viral video that earlier circulated online, Broda Sammy was spotted sitting unconcerned with a frown face which raised public eyebrows.



Broda Sammy had bemoaned what he described as being sidelined by his colleague, Nacee.



Watch the video below





SB/EB