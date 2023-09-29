I’ll name my running mate soon, he’s a former NPP member - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

The founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews has said that his running mate for the 2024 general elections is a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who has agreed to join forces with him.



He noted that the identity of his running mate would be made known to the general public as soon as possible as the party prepares for the 2024 elections after they finished third in the previous edition.



The leader of GUM chided the incumbent NPP government for resorting to excessive borrowing yet Ghanaians are grieving over hardship and the ailing Ghanaian economy.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on United Television (UTV) which GhanaWeb monitored, Osofo Kyiri Abosom disclosed that they are putting measures in place to appoint new executives for the party as they prepare for the 2024 elections.



“I have him [running mate] in mind, I’ll bring him, it’s a man, he used to be in NPP, but he left long ago.



“I had over 100 thousand votes in the last election, I am yet to select a National Chairman, Organizer, and other executives. After the elections, the old executives are gone so we are yet to appoint new ones to replace them," he said.



“We are also working to get branches and representatives in all the 270 constituencies. As we speak my guys who went on tour in the Central and Western regions have returned and they are touring throughout the country."



Osofo Kyiri Abosom further disclosed that the NPP is not a good party due to how it treats its members under certain circumstances.



He urged Ghanaians to vote for a leader who could create job opportunities for the youth and fix the economic crisis.



“NPP is not a good party, is it? they have disgraced us. With where they’ve brought the nation to, if you follow NPP then you want trouble. There is no benefit in following them because if you do, you will disgraced.



“I’m not saying there is no better party in Ghana but we should get leadership that the youth will get employment than those who borrow and take us to IMF, why would you borrow?” he quizzed.



