I’ll know Blakk Rasta every day – Efya

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Neo-Soul and afro-soul singer, Efya, as she is popularly known in the music industry has expressed her love and respect for the famous radio presenter and artiste, Blakk Rasta.



In her words, Blakk Rasta is a person she respects and there is no way she will ever forget to know him and his contributions to the industry.



She stated: “Oh yes, I’ll never not know that man ever again in my life. I’ll know him every day, forever and ever and I pay respect to him for his job and everything he does.”



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, on February 2, 2023, Efya in an interview with GHone TV was quizzed if she knew the radio presenter, Blakk Rasta.



In her response, she answered by saying that she doesn’t know him including Blakk Rasta’s personality and his works.



She said: Who is that? He is a rapper; he is what? He’s a radio journalist? But journalists say what they want. They don’t care. I don’t think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?



The host in order to help the singer recall the radio presenter sang Blakk Rasta’s popular song, ‘Barack Obama’ that was when she remembered the name sounded familiar to him.



“Oh, that funny man, yeah yeah yeah. He does funny songs, right? Listen, everyone for himself, God for us all”, she stated.



Blakk Rasta then replied to the comment she passed but was livid when Efya said he does funny songs. This, therefore, generated some tension between the singer and the radio presenter.



Efya, in an interview with Asempa 94.7 cleared the air by stating that she mistook Blakk Rasta for someone else which is why she denied knowing him earlier on.



She said: “I mistook him for someone else, yeah that is why”.



Check out the video below:





The love is DEEEEEP... A sister is always a sister @EFYA_Nokturnal Love you always...



“I mistook Blakk Rasta to be someone else - Eyfa clears air on b Blakk Rasta. #asempashowbizreview pic.twitter.com/MyqMbiBjly — BLAKK RASTA (@Blakkrasta) May 27, 2023

ED/OGB