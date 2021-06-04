I’ll hold another ‘funeral’ for my mother – Bukom Banku

Entertainment of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Family of the mother of boxer Braimah Kamoko known popularly as Bukom Banku has stopped him from burying his mother in Accra.



Bukom Banku intended to bury his mother in Accra because that is where he is well known and will receive enough attention from the public.



But the family of the deceased insisted on granting her the wish of burying her in her hometown and pay their last respect to her.



“I wanted to bury my mother in Accra here but the last time we went for the meeting, the family said they will bury her in her hometown at Awukugwa in the Eastern region. However, when I come back, I will organize another funeral for my friends who could not come. The funeral is slated for July 16-17.”



Bukom Banku used the opportunity to plead with all the big men in Ghana to contribute so he can bury his mother.