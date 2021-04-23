I'll gladly accept the tag as the best female artiste in Ghana - Adina

Entertainment of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghanaian singer, Adina born Adina Thembi Ndamse, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to those who contend that she’s the best female artiste currently in Ghana during an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM.



She remarked “I would say that I thank those who think that I’m the best female artiste currently in Ghana. It’s a nice compliment and I will never say no to a compliment.



“Just like someone says you’re beautiful and you ask me that do you agree. If you say you’re beautiful, I would say thank you,” she added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Why” hitmaker, Adina recently made history by becoming the first female artiste in Ghana to receive 10 individual nominations and 1 featured nomination making her have 11 total hits at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA22).



She told Amansan Krakye “So if you say I’m the best female artiste in Ghana, I would say that thank you and God richly bless you, that’s all.



“I mean it’s people’s opinion and people are entitled to their opinions so me personally what I think doesn’t matter,” Adina ended.



The Highlife songstress and songwriter, joined the VGMAs in 2018 with just a single nomination – female vocalist which she won and has been featured ever since, but really made it into the history books until this year.