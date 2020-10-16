Entertainment of Friday, 16 October 2020

I’ll gladly accept if my constituents want me to be their MP - Nhyiraba Kojo

‘Turnaround’ hitmaker, Nhyiraba Kojo born Rashid Joseph has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that should his constituents decide to give him the opportunity to serve them as their MP he’ll gladly accept it.



“I have always been serving in my life. When I was growing up in Takoradi my mum’s house would be mistaken for a hotel because everyone was welcomed there.



“So I have been serving from those days and I’m still serving so if it happens that where I come from or where I reside my constituents decide that they want me to represent them as their Member of Parliament, why not.”



Speaking with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Nhyiraba Kojo said that it’s a blessing to be serving your people therefore when an opportunity comes for him to represent his people in parliament he’ll never reject it.



He added: “If people want you to serve them you must count yourself lucky because that’s where the blessings are. If an opportunity like that comes my way I will grab it I won’t say that no because for a very long time I have been serving so I will gladly accept it.”





