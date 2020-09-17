Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

I'll give birth to more children if my wife agrees - Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame with his wife Annica

Rapper Okyeame Kwame says he will not hesitate to give birth to more children if his wife agrees to it.



Born Kwame Nsiah-Apau disclosed his beautiful better half has taken a firm decision not to produce anymore offsprings.



"If my wife would agree," he told Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ's Legends programme which aired on Sunday night.



He added, "Women give birth. She says she's tired. But if she agrees, I will bring forth more children."



The versatile musician and Made In Ghana Ambassador has been married since 2009 to Mrs. Annica Nsiah-Apau.



The celebrity couple are blessed with two adorable kids Sir Kwame Nsiah Bota and Sante Antiwaa Nsiah-Apau in their eleven years marriage.

