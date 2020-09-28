Entertainment of Monday, 28 September 2020

I’ll forgive Kwaw Kese if he kneels before me for blessings – Kontihene

Repented Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kontihene has said he would only forgive his musical rival Kwaw Kese only if he agrees to kneel before him for his blessings.



According to artiste born Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, he is blessed with the anointing of God hence his decision to forgive and anoint his rival Kwaw Kese.



“I will only bless Kwaw Kese if he brings anointing oil and to come to kneel before me. I will bless him because I have the power of anointing”, Kontihene told UTV in an interview on the show ATUU monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



There is bad blood between Kontihene and Kwaw Kese in the music circles which ended with both recording series of diss tracks



However, Kontihene who was speaking with Abeiku Santana on the show noted that, Kwaw Kese did not show much respect to him hence his decision to summon him to kneel for his anointing.



Meanwhile, Kontihene has announced he has quit doing music and decided to serve God in that regard.

