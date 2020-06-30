Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

I’ll drop a world class album this year – Krymi

Ghanaian Highlife/Afro-pop singer Henry Nuamah popularly known as Krymi has revealed his plans for the rest of 2020.



The “Dwe” hitmaker known for his distinct silky voice in an interview with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment disclosed his plans for 2020,



“I will release a single next month and drop my album later in the year ” Krymi stated.



The soft, smooth singer rose to fame with hit song “Dede” and has since not looked back churning out great songs to the admiration of Ghanaians, Africa and the outermost parts of the world.



He promised Ghanaians to expect nothing but the best as the album has been well written, arranged, composed, produced and packaged to meet the international standards and put the name of Ghana on the world map.



Kindly stream Krymi’ s new single titled “So damn fine ” as we wait for the album.





