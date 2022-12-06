You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 06Article 1675211

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

I'll divorce my husband if he asks for sex three-weeks after labour - Angel

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Reality TV star, Angel Reality TV star, Angel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Angel has disclosed the reasons she will ask for a divorce in her marriage.

Angel stated that if she ever gets married and her husband asks to have sex with her 3 weeks after labour, she will divorce him.

According to her, she loves herself and has to heal after childbirth before engaging in any sexual activity with her husband.

She wrote: "Can’t lie if I ever get married and have a child and 3 weeks after labour my husband asks me for sex, it’s gonna be grounds for divorce.

"To all the men and patriarchy princesses upset about this, I hope y’all hit your pinky toe against the edge of the bed."

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment