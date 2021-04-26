I'll delete my verified Facebook account if Kuami Eugene fails to win VGMA 21 Artiste of the Year - Popular promoter

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ahead of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, popular promoter, Sleeky of Sleeky Promotions has vowed to delete his verified Facebook account if the reigning ‘Artiste Of The Year’, Kuami Eugene fails to win it the second year in a row.



Sleeky took to the verified page in question to make this vow on Sunday, April 25, 2021.



His post sighted by zionfelix.net reads: “Hello Ghana, I will permanently delete my FB verified page if Kuami Eugene do not win the artiste of the year again at this year’s VGMA”



Prior to making this vow, Sleeky is on record to have actively campaigned for the Lynx Entertainment signed musician, Kuami Eugene.



According to him, the ‘Rock Star’ has worked harder than all the other people he was nominated against in that category and as such, he deserves it this year too.



