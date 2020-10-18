Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

I'll curse you with Antoa if you provoke me – Nayas warns Pamela Odame

Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Nayas has threatened to curse Pamela Odame.



A furious Nayas told ZionFelix in an interview on ‘Me Car Mu FM’ that she did not plan with Nana Tornado to cause any harm to Pamela on her show.



Nana Tornado, who appeared on Nayas’ ‘Adult Show’ on Atinka TV made a revelation about how Pamela Odame lied to him when he met her at the Osu street—where she plied her prostitution trade.



The entertainer claimed to have had a one night stand with the big breasted actress.



Responding to Tornado’s allegation during in an interview Zionfelix.net monitored on Atinka TV, the model and vixen denied ever getting intimate with Tornado when speaking with Nana Adwoa.



She explained that they had fun at a night club but they didn’t have any sexual encounter.



Pamela further expressed her disappointment in Nayas, who she called as a close friend and sister for allowing Nana Tornado to make such disparaging comments about her.



She stressed that her friendship with Nayas won’t be the same since she couldn’t stop Tornado from making such allegations against her.



However, Nayas clarified in her phone interview with ZionFelix that Pamela Odame was supposed to be on the same show with Nana Tornado but she refused to show up in the last minute after she confirmed that she will be on the show.



She opened up on how painful it was after her friend declined her invitation after artwork and other publicity was done.



Nayas reiterated that she had no idea that Tornado was going to mention Pamela’s name when they were treating the topic having a ‘Relationship with a whore’ on her show.



According to her, she was shocked and her guest-Tornado was not ready to stop talking when she attempted to interrupt.



A worried Nayas professed she will curse Pamela Odame with Antoa if she doesn’t stop what she is doing—and insinuating that she planned with Tornado with aim of using her name to make her show trend.





