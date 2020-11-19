Entertainment of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'll continue staying with my mother till I marry - Adina

play videoGhanaian singer, Adina

Unlike other celebrities who feel they have come of age and decide to live on their own, singer Adina refuses to do otherwise.



Adina has stated emphatically that she still stays with her mother in her house.



The singer, in an interview with host Abeiku Santana, emphasized that she is not leaving her mom's home until she is married.



According to her, it is not advisable to reside somewhere else on her own because she gets every support and love she needs from her mother.



"She supports me emotionally and spiritually. It's called motherly love." Adina noted.



On the side, when she was asked by the host whether she felt pressured by the society to live an exorbitant life, she replied, "I don't allow the pressure to get to me. I don't allow it to worry me because I am comfortable in my own skin."



Watch the full interview below:





