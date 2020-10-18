Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I’ll choose acting over an MP even if I die and resurrect in my next world – Akrobeto

Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto is an actor

Famous Ghanaian actor and television personality Akrobeto borne Akwesi Boadi has categorically stated that he loves acting, therefore, there is no other job he would exchange his career for.



According to him, no matter how highly paid such a career may offer him, there is no way he is going to quit acting, not even being a Member of Parliament or the presidency can change his mind.



“There is no other job in this country that I will do apart from acting because it pays a lot, not even the presidency or being a Member of Parliament”. Akrobeto said this on Kantanka TV in an interview with Mona Gucci monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Akrobeto insisted that, even if he is given the opportunity of reincarnation, he will come back and still pursue his acting career.



“Even if I die and come back, I will still go back to movies,” he said, adding that there is no other job that pays like being an actor.



The award-winning actor also hinted that acting has given him fame and great opportunities he may have not been offered if he had not gone into acting.



“Today, I can go everywhere in the world because of the fame I have”, he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.