Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Gist Africa

I’ll bring the Grammys home one day – Hopeful Patapaa assures Ghanaians

Ghanaian Rapper, Patataa Amisty

Ghanaian Rapper Patataa Amisty, has declared that he will soon bring the Grammys home to Ghana



Following the Grammy Awards which took place yesterday, Wizkid and Burnaboy were able to bag the Best music video category for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyonce and Best global music Album category for ‘Twice as tall’ respectively.



Out of admiration, perhaps, Patapaa Amisty believes he too would be able to level up drastically someday. The ‘One-corner’ hit maker has been one of the hottest musicians in Ghana, having graced numerous shows since emerging on the scene.



Patapaa was nominated for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and also scooped the Most Popular Song award at the 3Music awards.



He also had the highlight of his career, after being selected to perform at the 2019 Ghana Meets Naija Concert, alongside continental greats like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Stonebwoy.



The Swedru-based artiste insists his next targeting is to win a Grammy award.



Expressing his desire to make the motherland proud via his official Twitter handle, Patapaa said he is confident of one day mounting the Grammy stage and annexing an award.



“One day I will bring the Grammys home. I will make Ghana proud.” He wrote.



