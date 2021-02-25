Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

I'll beat you mercilessly - Angry Aisha Modi wages war against Nana Akua Addo

A wroth Aisha Modi has descended heavily on Nana Akua Addo over claims that the actress and fashionista has bad-mouthed her despite being a friend.



An audio clip which has been in circulation captures Aisha Modi unleashing insults on Nana Akua Addo and accusing her of treachery.



She claimed that Nana Akua Addo sent a message to Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani to inform the musician that she [Aisha] is not qualified to be her [Kimani] manager.



"How could you be this wicked? Am I your co-equal? It is high time you stopped that nonsense," Aisha fumed with rage. "Kimani comes to Ghana, I’m made her manager, you go into the person’s inbox to tell her I am not good as a manager so I shouldn’t be made her manager."



"Why would you do that? You call me a friend but speak evil of me? I know how you started. This is the same thing you did to Bibi Bright and Sally Galley; I’ll not tolerate that from you."



Amid unprintable words directed at Nana Akua’s mother, Aisha Modi threatened to deal with the actress should she get hold of her.



"I'll get time for you. You'll see what I'll do to you," she said.



In her bid to strip Nana Akua Addo, Aisha Modi alleged that the actress owes her. Without mincing words, Aisha Modi emitted that she's now realised she extended a helping hand to an ungrateful person.



She said: "If you’re not loyal to me, I’ll vehemently retaliate when you mess up with me. I was there for you when people were fighting you but you betrayed me. I’ll beat you like my child. This backbiting trait is getting too much. You came for a USD15,000 loan from me and after seven months, you’ve still not paid back. Instead of you to do the needful, you’re sending messages. You see what kind of a bitch you are?"



