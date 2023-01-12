'I like older women because they don't stress me' - Kweku Darlington

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Kweku Darlington, says he prefers to date someone who is much older than he is because it is less stressful.



According to the 27-year-old rapper, dating an older woman comes with less stress, and they are easy to understand and easygoing.



Kweku Darlington's assertion comes as he drops the video for his love single "Osama."



"For the older women, all they want is enjoyment, and I am someone who loves to enjoy a lot, so I see them as a perfect fit. Dating a younger person comes with a lot of stress because you will go through all kinds of disruptions that could affect your career.



"Hanging out with an older person is a safe haven for me, and that is my choice," Kweku Darlington said in an interview.



When asked whether he was going out with an older woman, Kweku Darlington said, "For now, I am single and I am still searching. I don't want to rush into it yet, but at the right time, you all get to know," he said.



Kweku Darlington, since making his breakthrough with "Sika Aba Fie," has produced more dazzling hit tunes, including "Sika Kankan," "Onipa," and "Baabi Awu," among others.