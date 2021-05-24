I like a woman with body, but not a slay queen- D- Black reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news

D- Black disclosed that slay queens are not his type of marriage material. He refers a homegirl with lots of flesh on bones to a heavily made-up slayqueen.



CEO of Black Avenue Musik D-Black revealed that despite the flock of slay queens photographed around him, he has no intention of settling down with any of them. According to the musician, all that show is for the cameras and has nothing to do with his preferences in women.



Speaking on Graphic Showbiz, he said the attributes associated with slay queens are his turn off. He said, “ When I meet a girl, the first thing I look at is your fingernails and your toenails. And your hair, I don’t like it long with colours all over the place.



I don’t like long nails. It gives me the impression that you are not serious. If your nails are long, how do you wash your plates when you finish eating? Those things are turn-offs for me.”



He also had a word for his ex-girlfriend, Princess Shyngle, whom he described as a lovable person. He said she is a really good person and a hopeless romantic. According to him, Princess Shyngle is not a slay queen.



