I like Nigerian movies better, Ghanaian movies have 'too much insults' - Osebo

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Osebo the Zara Man has said he prefers Nigerian movies over what is made by Ghanaians.



The fashion entrepreneur spoke to entertainment journalist Attractive Mustapha.



“I like watching movies a lot,” Osebo said.



Mustapha asked if these movies were Ghanaian.



“Not really,” he responded, indicating he prefers “Nigerians movies”.



Osebo explained his preference.



“In a lot of the Ghanaian movies, there is too much insults and verbal abuse,” he said.



“Also, I gain a lot of experience from the Nigerian movies,” he added.



The insults in Ghanaian movies makes them unhealthy to watch with children, Osebo bemoaned.



“It’s not all of them but a lot of these movies have that,” he clarified. “This is simple reason for which I don’t watch them.”



Osebo enjoys Ghanaian comic skits, however.



“The funny ones like Mr Likee [Aka Ebenezer] and the others,” he indicated, admitting that “at times there are insults.”



Notwithstanding, Osebo the Zara Man noted “because it is funny, I still watch but when the insults start, I turn it off”.