I lied about my VIP bus ‘blow job’ story – Ernest Opoku

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku has made a admission that he falsely claimed to have received a "blow job" from a woman in a VIP bus. The artist made this confession during an appearance on the popular "Delay Show" programme.



Ernest Opoku had previously garnered significant attention after he disclosed that he had experienced a sexually explicit encounter in a vehicle.



However, during the interview with the show's host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, he reversed his earlier statement, unequivocally stating that the confession was entirely untrue.



In the conversation, the following exchange took place:



Delay: So, in the interview where you claimed that a certain lady gave you a blow job in either a train or a car, were you joking?



Ernest: Oh! It is not true.



Delay: You didn't say that.



Ernest: It is true that I said it, but it was false.



Delay: So, why did you say it?



Ernest: It is not true because someone sitting in a VIP bus where other people are present, how could such an act occur?



Delay: So why did you make these claims?



Ernest: For me, I said my own thing. Whatever they want to use it for, it is up to them, but it is not true, and nothing of that sort ever happened.



Background



Ernest Opoku detailed an incident that he claim took place in public transport from Kumasi to Accra and how he was 'abused' by a strange woman who took advantage of him.



On the account of Ernest, the passenger who sat next to him on a VIP bus gave him a blow job without his consent. He woke up to see his manhood in her mouth and landed a heavy slap on her back.



It all happened, he claimed, when he went into a deep sleep while listening to a song from his senior colleague, gospel singer Elder Mireku.



To his surprise, the stranger who took advantage of him thought it was all a dream.



Ernest Opoku, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary in gospel ministry, made this known in a radio interview on Akoma FM in March 2023.



"I boarded a VIP bus to Accra, it was around 4 PM. I sat next to a lady in the dual seat. She entered into a deep sleep and I found her head on my shoulder. I prompted her to wake up and found myself pushing her away from me.



"I was enjoying one of Elder Mireku's popular songs through the headphones. Then I dozed off and in a dream, I felt something moving around my body. I woke up to see my penis in the woman's mouth. I screamed Jesus!...



"I wasn't expecting that and so I hit her from behind. She apologized and she was dreaming...I don't remember when she opened my zip," he disclosed at the time.







AM/SARA



