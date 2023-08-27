I left Ashaiman because someone planted medicine at my shop - MzBel

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, MzBel has made some serious revelations concerning her restaurant.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, MzBel lamented the bad network, distance leading to her shop, and lack of pipe-borne water among many other reasons.



She also claimed that the main reason she moved her restaurant from Adjei Kojo, a suburb of Ashaiman to Gbawe is that someone planted medicine, in other words, "juju" beside the shop.



According to the musician, this caused her and some of her workers to fall ill.



"One time, we went to work and saw three white eggs in a corner outside the bar But when I saw it and because I don't have bad intentions, I just thought it was a stray fowl that laid these eggs there so we took the eggs and buried them."



"Another time too, I saw a tortoise, in the same corner. Again, I did not have bad intentions so I thought it was someone's pet that went missing so I made a cage for it and fed it well, a few days later it died.



...Then another time when we got to work early in the morning and opened the door, a huge cat ran out at full speed and bypassed us. There is no way a cat that big could get into the shop because the ceilings are, doors were locked with burglar proof. I didn't understand, today I get sick tomorrow it's something else, It was a whole lot," she expressed.



MzBel also added that it was when she decided to relocate the shop, someone told her the reason she kept falling sick was because someone had been planting "medicines" in and around her shop.



