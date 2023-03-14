I leave my accusers to God - Nana Ama McBrown

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

When there seems to be no hope at the beginning of her acting career, Nana Ama McBrown kept her faith and hope high and longed for a day like this when the world will bear witness to her exceptional talent.



Now an accomplished firebrand in Ghana, McBrown, takes credit for success and not giving up on her dream but working day and night. For this reason, she pays no heed to critics and accusers who attempt to ridicule or look down on her.



On Monday, March 13, the popular actress and show host was unveiled as the latest member of Media General, confirming her move from Despite Media where she hosted United Showbiz for over 3 years.



The move has witnessed some staff of Despite Media describing McBrown as ungrateful with others claiming that her former employers groomed her in being a better television presenter.



Recalling her life struggles on 3FM with Johnnie Hughes, the award-winning media personality took credit for her growth in acting and every aspect of her life.



"It didn't start today, I started this long ago. I knew and saw this picture long ago. I am not impressing anybody, I am working for myself...it is part of the job when people come after me. How about the blessings? It is the same way when the ambassadorial deals are coming.



"Whoever is saying what about me, I leave that person to God because I know myself and I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I am here because I have worked, oh Jonnie I have worked!" she hammered with pride.



