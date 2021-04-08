I know the mindset of my people that is why I don’t live in Ghana – Sonnie Badu jabs trolls

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

International gospel musician and preacher Sonnie Badu on Tuesday evening disclosed why he doesn’t reside in his native Ghana but rather in the United States of America.



According to him, there is a mindset problem especially with vicious young people in the country hence his decision to live away from the West African country.



He made the comments during a Facebook Live presentation that centered on his work in God’s ministry, his booming reputation as an author and also a response to social media trolls questioning some recent academic qualifications he "announced’.



“Young people have the audacity to disrespect, it doesn’t move me, it doesn’t touch me because I know them, and you have others jumping yaaay, yippie but I know the mindset. I know the mindset of my people that is why I don’t live there.”



He added by way of advice: “But think about it, if we keep going on this way, will our nation move on. If we keep going on this way especially in Ghana, killing our heroes, somebody has the audacity to question my presidential lifetime achievement award…honourary citizenship, keys to the city of Brentford…"







He went on to fully address a rising YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, who posted a video on YouTube dismissing the claims made by the preacher and musician.



Badu admonished Sheldon to respect others and desist from exposing others to public ridicule and censure just because he wants to get views on YouTube, rather, he advised him to promote the good that people were engaged in.



“The young man called Kwadwo Sheldon I’m here for violence, brother man I respect you. I respect you I love the work you do but kindly respect others as well. OK, I love you, I respect you kindly respect others too, please do that.



“You don’t go and insult me, I have never insulted you before, I am much older than you, you don’t go and insult me, you don’t do that. You don’t.



“Have you ever promoted any book I have written? No, you haven’t. But you are busy trending and there are adverts playing, you are making money, you are making money, that is not nice.”



He also said a prayer for Ghanaian youth: “I pray for the youth of our nation, I really pray for them. I do not live in Ghana but I pray for the youth that God has mercy on them. I love Ghana and I pray for the youth of Ghana that God should have mercy and help them.”