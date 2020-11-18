You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 11 18Article 1112257

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Disclaimer

Source: GH Base

'I know our relationship is not great but we can work things out' – Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has reminded Shatta Wale of the current state of their relationship which they are currently trying to rebuild after it fell apart.

His comment comes on the back of an interview Shatta Wale granted to Kwaku Manu in Kumasi when he said Stonebwoy does not pick his calls.

According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy has refused to pick up his calls following the outcome of the Asaase Sound Clash where he was acclaimed as the winner.


Following that, Stonebwoy has reacted by tweeting to say he is very cool with Shatta Wale and does not remember when he refused to honour his phone calls.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker, just like Shatta Wale said the SM Boss has rather refused to reply to a message he has sent him on Whatsapp.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter