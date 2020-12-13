Entertainment of Sunday, 13 December 2020

I invited Keche to the release party of the song I’m accused of stealing – Mr. Drew

Ghanaian musician and choreographer, Andrew Commey Otoo popularly known as Mr. Drew has revealed that most of the industry players were present when he did the release party of his new song titled ‘This Year’.



The new song which features AMG Medikal according to Mr. Drew is getting a lot of attention with over 50K views in just a single day. However, some people are also alleging song theft on the part of the singer.



He said “The response I’m getting for this year song is very good. In a day we had about 50K views so I would say that it’s going on well. We did the release party yesterday in the evening and most of the artiste were there.



“Medikal, Kelvynboy, Keche, Camidoh, O’bkay, Darling Gage, DopeNation. I mean almost everybody in the industry was there like Afia Schwarzenegger so everyone was present,” he stated.



Speaking on Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Drew was asked how he came up with the song ‘This year’ and what the motivation behind that particular song is.



He told the host that “I was embarking on my regional tour so I went to Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast and a lot of places. Whilst in Takoradi, my manager decided that we should pass by Willis beat who’s an amazing producer.



“He decided that we should pay Willis beat a visit so upon our arrival that’s when he gave us a beat for me to drop some banger so that was it,” he added on Kastle FM.

