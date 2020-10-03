Entertainment of Saturday, 3 October 2020

I invested $45,000 in Obrafour's ‘Kasiebo’ but didn't get a pesewa back - Aisha Modi

Popular Ghanaian music producer and staunch supporter of Stonebwoy, Aisha Modi claims she invested close to $45,000 in Obrafour's ‘Kasiebo’ song which introduced rapper, Guru to the limelight.



Legendary rapper, Obrafour in 2009 released a song titled ‘Kasiebo’ on his "Asem Beba Dabi" album which featured Maradona Yeboah Adjei known by the stage name ‘Guru’.



The song became one of the most controversial works in the history of Ghana music with shots inferred to have been thrown at Okyeame Kwame, Obour and others.



Though the song was hugely successful, Aisha Modi claims to have invested close to $45000 but received nothing in return.



“I produced Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’. I invested close to $45000 but I didn’t even get GH¢1 from the song. I did this investment at a time when I didn’t even have a plot of land or a house,” Aisha Modi said this in the Twi language in an interview on Delay TV.



