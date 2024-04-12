I introduced McBrown to Okyeame Kwame – Andy Dosty

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian media personality and Disc Jockey, Andy Dosty, has disclosed that he played a key role in introducing Okyeame Kwame to Nana Ama McBrown.
Narrating how the ‘former couple’ first met, Andy, in a discussion with D-Black, said he introduced them after Okyeame Kwame returned from one of his foreign trips some time ago.
Andy mentioned that despite being friends with both Okyeame and McBrown, they hadn't met until he introduced them one day.
“McBrown and I go way back, even before the stardom. I was the one who introduced Okyeame Kwame to McBrown. At that time, Kwame had come from America and didn’t really know her. But I had known McBrown long before then. She even dated one of my friends, a radio presenter,” he stated.
In the past few years, Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown have opened up about their relationship on several platforms.
In a recent interview with Hammer Nti, McBrown said although there is no bad blood between them, they do not stay in touch.
She said the only times they have set eyes on each other are usually at events on TV.
Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame's love affair ended in 2004, due to what they described as some irreconcilable differences.
Both Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown are now married. Okyeame Kwame is married to Annica, while McBrown is married to Maxwell Mensah.
EB/BB